Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $8.36 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 826,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $5,405,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

