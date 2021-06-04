Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Spire worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Spire stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.72. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

