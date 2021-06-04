Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.74 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

