Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

