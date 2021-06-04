Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,207,265 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.69 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -633.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.