Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. JMP Securities began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

ALKT stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

