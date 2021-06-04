Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $622.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $12.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $579.88. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,406. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $237.24 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

