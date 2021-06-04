Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

BABA opened at $217.04 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $587.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.