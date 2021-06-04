Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,203,025. The firm has a market cap of $590.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

