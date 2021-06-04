Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,025 shares.The stock last traded at $276.91 and had previously closed at $277.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.29.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,668,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,071,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

