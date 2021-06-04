Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,025 shares.The stock last traded at $276.91 and had previously closed at $277.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

