Alexander D. Moore Sells 11,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion and a PE ratio of 124.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,186,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

