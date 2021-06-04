Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 21,063 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

