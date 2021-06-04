Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.82

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 454920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Several research firms have commented on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

