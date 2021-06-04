Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

AF stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €4.69 ($5.52). 6,074,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.80.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

