Aidos Kuneen Market Cap Hits $10.67 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $932,030.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.85 or 0.07199326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.44 or 0.01809936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00478902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00172923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.40 or 0.00773926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00470155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00418164 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

