Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.95, but opened at $43.16. Agora shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.