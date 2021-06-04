Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is Must Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Must Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,541 shares during the quarter. Agora comprises 3.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Agora worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth $372,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter valued at $5,233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Agora by 36.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 591,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter valued at $9,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on API shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of API opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.69. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

