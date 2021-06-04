Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

Agiliti stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 5,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,561. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

