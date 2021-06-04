ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $60.66 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

