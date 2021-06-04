AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASGLY. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.85. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

