AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 740,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

