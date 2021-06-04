Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 4%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.69. 104,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,107,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Get Affirm alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.