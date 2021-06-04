AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MDB stock traded up $32.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.91. 50,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

