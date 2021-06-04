AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.03. 4,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,466. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.51. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

