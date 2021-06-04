AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.