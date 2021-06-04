AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 16,773 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 332.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises approximately 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after buying an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.10 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

