AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 17,808 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. GW Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,460,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,668,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$218.96 during trading on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $152.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

