Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 248.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MVT. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

