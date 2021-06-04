Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.69. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

