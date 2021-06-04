Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

