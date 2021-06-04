Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

