Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,371.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $129.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

