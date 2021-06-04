Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.69.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

