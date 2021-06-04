Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.38. 1,195,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock has a market cap of C$823.93 million and a P/E ratio of -46.11. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$4.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

