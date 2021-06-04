Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

AAP opened at $191.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

