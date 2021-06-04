Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.60. 14,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

