Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,478 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $493.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.