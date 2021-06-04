AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Tops $110.01 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $110.01 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.01008452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.84 or 0.09773819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052282 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 128,436,803 coins and its circulating supply is 121,294,327 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

