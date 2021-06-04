Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 11,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,820. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.76%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

