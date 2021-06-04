Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 11,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,820. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.76%.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
