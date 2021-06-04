Acute Angle Cloud Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $375,184.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.25 or 0.07257242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $673.52 or 0.01815547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00481808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00175334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00788465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00466027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.67 or 0.00427715 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

