Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $52.41 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

