Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. Estimates for current year have moved up in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism the company’s earnings growth potential. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are major growth drivers. Notably, its consistent focus on input cost reduction and productivity strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, gross margin grew 170 basis points (bps) year over year and adjusted SD&A improved 10 bps due to ongoing product and productivity improvements and efficient cost management.”

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

NYSE AYI opened at $185.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,242.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.