Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 4.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.47. 2,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,011,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

