Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker Sells 33,260 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
