Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker Sells 33,260 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

