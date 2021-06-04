Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

CRM stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

