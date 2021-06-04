Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 500 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock traded up $12.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.71. 10,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.