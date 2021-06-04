Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $28.69 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,348 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the software company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.46 on Friday, hitting $503.60. 14,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

