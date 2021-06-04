Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 5,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 225.1% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $285,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $36.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,383.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,273.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

