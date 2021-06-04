Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,937 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 61,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

